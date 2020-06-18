Home

POWERED BY

Services
H D Tribe Ltd
130 Broadwater Road
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 8HU
01903 234516
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Gordine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Gordine

Notice Condolences

Janet Gordine Notice
Gordine Janet Sadly passed away on 10th June at home.
Janet was a beloved wife of Trevor, the much loved mother of Matthew, Nick and Melanie and loving and caring grandmother to Sonny, Monty and Anya and dependable sister to Jill.
Will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Funeral service on 26th June at 11am
at Worthing Crematorium, dress optional.
Flowers from family only,
if desired donations to St Barnabas Hospice
c/o H.D Tribe, Broadwater BN14 8HU.
Published in Worthing Herald on June 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -