|
|
|
SIMMONS Janet Glenesse
On October 3rd 2020
peacefully at home after a short illness
aged 79 years.
Dearly loved wife of John, much loved mum
to Joanne and Clare, a devoted nanna to Samuel and Willliam and a dear sister to Alan.
She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
There will be a private family service.
Donations for St Barnabas may be sent c/o
H D Tribe Ltd
259 Goring Road, Goring by sea BN12 4PA
Tel: 01903 249913
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 8, 2020