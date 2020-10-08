Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Simmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Simmons

Notice Condolences

Janet Simmons Notice
SIMMONS Janet Glenesse
On October 3rd 2020
peacefully at home after a short illness
aged 79 years.
Dearly loved wife of John, much loved mum
to Joanne and Clare, a devoted nanna to Samuel and Willliam and a dear sister to Alan.

She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.

There will be a private family service.

Donations for St Barnabas may be sent c/o
H D Tribe Ltd
259 Goring Road, Goring by sea BN12 4PA
Tel: 01903 249913
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -