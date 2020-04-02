|
|
|
BARRETT
Jean Irene
(née Glew)
Very sadly passed away on the
14th March 2020 in Worthing Hospital.
Much loved wife to the late Michael Peter Barrett. Loving mum to Michael and Susan, much loved nanny, great nanny to Vickie, Kayleigh, Olivia, Sophia, Bailey & Hudson.
You will be greatly missed by us all.
Reunited with our lovely dad,
grandad and great grandad.
Dance together with the angels.
Funeral to take place at Worthing Crematorium
on Wednesday 8th April 2020 at 11.40am.
Due to things out of our control, immediate
family only. A memorial and wake will take
place at a later time.
All enquiries to Dillistone Funeral Service,
191 South Farm Road, Worthing, BN14 7TW.
Tel 01903 200835.
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 2, 2020