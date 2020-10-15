|
|
|
BLABER Jean Constance Passed away peacefully at Valerie Manor
on 1st October, aged 91 years.
Wife of the late Bernie Blaber.
Dearly loved and missed by her family, extended family and friends. She was a wonderful mother,
grandmother and great grandmother.
Sleep peacefully.
Private funeral service to take place on
Thursday 22nd October at The Chapel,
H. D. Tribe Ltd, Shoreham-by-Sea.
Family flowers only please but, if desired, donations may be sent in Jean's memory to The Brooke Hospital for Animals c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue, Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 15, 2020