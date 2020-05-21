|
|
|
COXALL Jean Elizabeth Passed away peacefully on May 10th, aged 92,
following a short spell in hospital.
Jean was married for 50 years to Bertie Coxall OBE
and lived in Windsor and Wentworth.
She then spent 13 happy years with George Watkins in Old Windsor and then Rustington, West Sussex.
She will be greatly missed by her large family all over the world - the children, Anne and John, Paul and Dominique, Christopher, Jackie and Wim and her grandchildren Amy and Aki, George, Daniel, Camilla and Michael, Chris and Lindsey, Christa and Josh, Samantha, Tim and Montse, Ellie and Tobi. Not forgetting her great grandchildren Bryson, Liv Loren and Charlie.
Grateful thanks to the NHS staff at Worthing Hospital,
the Zachary Merton Hospital in Rustington and also staff at Claridge House Littlehampton and Sandown Park
Care Home in Windsor.
Due to COVID restrictions, there will not be a funeral and she will be cremated at Woking Crematorium on
Friday 22nd May. No flowers by request, but the family would welcome any donations in her name to a local charity caring for the elderly.
Funeral directors E Sargeant, Windsor, Berkshire.
R.I.P.
Published in Worthing Herald on May 21, 2020