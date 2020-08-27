|
|
|
FAIRWEATHER Jean
Peacefully at her home on 22nd August 2020,
in her 92nd year.
Dearly loved mother of Gaye, Kim and Tim,
much loved grandmother to Anna,
she will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to take place at 4:00 p.m. on
Thursday 3rd September 2020, at The Gordon Chapel, 20 Sompting Road, Worthing, BN14 9EP.
Due to current restrictions attendance will be limited.
Donations, if desired, can be sent in Jean's memory
to St. Barnabas House via https://jeanfairweather.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 27, 2020