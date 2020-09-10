|
|
|
Sharp Jean Adeline It is with deep sorrow to announce
the death of Jean Sharp,
beloved wife of John, who passed away peacefully
at home on 21st August 2020, aged 77.
She will be greatly missed by her son Nathan
and grandson Jordan, family and friends.
Private funeral service to take place at
The Chapel, H. D Tribe Ltd, Shoreham-by-Sea
on Wednesday 16th September.
Family flowers only please,
but if desired donations may be sent in
Jean's memory to St. Wilfrid's Hospice, Chichester
c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue,
Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169 or online at
www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 10, 2020