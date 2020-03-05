|
|
|
Dart Jeanne Kathleen
(nee Bashford) Passed away peacefully on
Wednesday 26th February 2020 at
Longacre Nursing Home, aged 92.
A loving Mother, Grandmother,
Great Grandmother, Partner and Sister.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
The funeral service will be held on
Wednesday 18th March 2020 at 2.40pm,
Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations in Jeanne's memory,
if desired, payable to St Barnabas House and sent to
St Barnabas directly.
All enquiries to Worthing Funeralcare
on 01903 503 536
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 5, 2020