Jeannette Keates

Jeannette Keates Notice
Keates Jeannette 'Jean' Peacefully passed away in
The Hurst Nursing Home, aged 84 years.

She will be greatly missed by her daughter Marion
and her grand daughters Lisa and Lyndsey and
all other family and friends that knew her.

The funeral is to take place on
Thursday 2nd January,
Worthing Crematorium at 1.20pm.

Family flowers only but donations, if desired,
can be given to Dementia UK or
The Alzheimer's Society c/o
Dillistone Funeral Service,
191 South Farm Road,
Worthing BN14 7TW.
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 26, 2019
