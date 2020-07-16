|
|
|
ROBINSON Jeremy Peacefully in Worthing Hospital on
Sunday 5th July 2020.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
3:00 p.m. on Wednesday 22nd July 2020,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Please wear clothes you feel comfortable in.
Flowers welcome or donations, if desired,
can be sent in Jeremy's memory to
Marie Curie via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd., 92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing, West Sussex
BN14 9DE. Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 16, 2020