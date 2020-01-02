|
FINNIGAN Jill Peacefully on 16th December at Worthing Hospital
aged 84 years.
Jill was much loved and will be very sadly missed by all her loving family and everyone who knew her.
Her funeral service is to be held at Worthing Crematorium on Friday 17th January at 2pm.
Please wear bright colours. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Jill can be made to
The British Lung Foundation and may be sent c/o
HD Tribe Ltd, 63 Sea Lane , Rustington, BN16 2RQ or via their website www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 2, 2020