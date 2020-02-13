|
Edgeler Joan Elizabeth
Passed away peacefully 29th January
aged 91 years.
A much loved wife, mother and
grandmother and a devoted sister to
Janet, Victor and Arthur.
who will missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral service to take place at the Holy Family Church, Lancing 24th February at 11:00am followed by the committal at Lancing and Sompting Cemetery.
donations if desired to Alzheimer's Research UK.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
34 South Street, Lancing, BN15 8AG
Tel 01903 851018.
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 13, 2020