Joan Evison Notice
EVISON Joan Vera May
(née Dalley) Passed away peacefully on 13th April 2020,
aged 89 years.

Loving mother to David, Julie, Peter and the late Wendy, also a devoted grandmother and great grandmother. Loving sister to Michael, Beryl, Valerie and the late Alan.

Will be sadly missed by family and friends.

A private funeral at the Co-op Funeralcare, Lancing.

Thanksgiving service to be arranged at a later date.

No flowers please, but donations, if desired,
to St Barnabas House and the Lancing Lions.
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 23, 2020
