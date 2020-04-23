|
|
|
EVISON Joan Vera May
(née Dalley) Passed away peacefully on 13th April 2020,
aged 89 years.
Loving mother to David, Julie, Peter and the late Wendy, also a devoted grandmother and great grandmother. Loving sister to Michael, Beryl, Valerie and the late Alan.
Will be sadly missed by family and friends.
A private funeral at the Co-op Funeralcare, Lancing.
Thanksgiving service to be arranged at a later date.
No flowers please, but donations, if desired,
to St Barnabas House and the Lancing Lions.
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 23, 2020