|
|
|
JEFFRIES
Joan Margaret Sadly passed away in Longfield Manor Nursing Home on the 12th October 2020, aged 87.
Greatly missed, much loved mother of Mark, Stuart, Julie and Sarah and grandmother of
Heather, Samuel and Hayley.
Now resting in peace.
For any funeral enquiries please contact Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.
Family flowers only
please but donations, if desired, can be sent in Joan's memory to either Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance Trust or Arthritis Action via https://joanjeffries.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 29, 2020