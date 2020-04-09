Home

LAKER Joan Denise Passed away peacefully at
Drumconner Care Home, Lancing
on 28th March 2020,
aged 84 years.

Reunited with her late husband Geoff,
and greatly missed all the family.

Private funeral service to take place at
The Chapel, H. D. Tribe Ltd,
Shoreham-by-Sea.
A Thanksgiving service
will be held at a later date.

Family flowers only please but, if desired,
donations may be made in Joan's
memory to the Alzheimer's Society c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue,
Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169
or online
at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 9, 2020
