WILLETT Joan Doreen Aged 89
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 19th December with her family around her.
Joan was a much loved wife of the late Peter and will be greatly missed by her children Chris, Steve, Graham, Sue and Gilly, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A celebration of Joan's life will take place on Tuesday
7th January at Worthing Crematorium at 1.40 pm.
Flowers or donations, if desired, can be sent in Joan's memory to Coeliac UK
via joan-willett.muchloved.com
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE. Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 2, 2020