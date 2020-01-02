Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Willett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Willett

Notice Condolences

Joan Willett Notice
WILLETT Joan Doreen Aged 89
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 19th December with her family around her.

Joan was a much loved wife of the late Peter and will be greatly missed by her children Chris, Steve, Graham, Sue and Gilly, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A celebration of Joan's life will take place on Tuesday
7th January at Worthing Crematorium at 1.40 pm.

Flowers or donations, if desired, can be sent in Joan's memory to Coeliac UK
via joan-willett.muchloved.com
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE. Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -