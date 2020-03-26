Home

Joanne Sims

Joanne Sims Notice
SIMS Joanne Marie
Passed away at University College London Hospital
on 26th February 2020.

She will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her.

The funeral service will be a private service for family only, however, a Memorial Service
will be held at St Andrew's Church, Ferring
at a later date, to be confirmed.

Donations, if desired, can be sent in
Joanne's memory to Hillside Animal Sanctuary c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 26, 2020
