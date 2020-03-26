|
|
|
SIMS Joanne Marie
Passed away at University College London Hospital
on 26th February 2020.
She will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her.
The funeral service will be a private service for family only, however, a Memorial Service
will be held at St Andrew's Church, Ferring
at a later date, to be confirmed.
Donations, if desired, can be sent in
Joanne's memory to Hillside Animal Sanctuary c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 26, 2020