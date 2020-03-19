|
|
|
Cooley Joe Sadly passed away on 12th February 2020,
aged 93 years.
He was much loved and will be greatly missed
by all of his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Worthing Crematorium on Tuesday 24th March at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
However donations can be made to the PDSA and sent c/o H.D. Tribe Ltd, 5 Surrey Street, Littlehampton,
West Sussex, BN17 5AZ.
Family and friends are welcome after the service for refreshments being served at
The Vardar, 3 Selborne Rd, Littlehampton, BN17 5NH.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 19, 2020