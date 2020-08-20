|
Weber Johanna (Hanny) Passed away peacefully at Darlington Court Nursing Home on 2nd August 2020, aged 98 years.
Beloved wife of Gerhard, loving mother of Jeremy and much loved Aunt. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at Worthing Crematorium on Friday 28th August at 11.30. During current restrictions attendance will be limited, but the service
will be live streamed.
Family flowers only. Donations may be sent directly in
memory of "Hanny Weber" to Alzheimer's Society. All enquires to Dillistone of Goring, 270-272 Goring Road, Goring By Sea, BN12 4PE, Telephone 01903 257839.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 20, 2020