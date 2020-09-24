|
|
|
ALBON John Our beloved husband, dad, grandad and brother,
lost his bravely fought battle with
Motor Neurone Disease on
Saturday 19th September 2020, aged 73.
You will be sorely missed but never forgotten.
Barbara, Cathy, Chris, Liz, Olivia,
Frankie, Grace and Will.
R.I.P.
Private funeral service, due to current restrictions.
Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in John's memory
to MND Association via
ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 24, 2020