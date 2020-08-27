|
Claridge John William It is with much sadness that John passed away peacefully in his sleep on the
15th August at Worthing hospital,
aged 91 years, after brave fight.
He was a much loved husband to Vera,
father to Beverley and grandfather to Oliver.
He will be sorely missed by all family and friends.
Unfortunately due to current restrictions
the funeral service on the 4th September
will be for invited close family and friends.
Flowers welcome or donations to
"Care for Veterans"
can be made through
Dillistones Funeral Directors,
3A Arundel Road, Littlehampton, BN17 7BY
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 27, 2020