Clayton John Richard Roy Passed away peacefully at the Care for Veterans home
on 19th October 2020 aged 90 years.
Devoted husband of Margie (Bill), loving dad of Sue, Andy, Debbie and Nigel, grandfather and great-grandfather and loving father-in-law.
He will be sadly missed.
No flowers by request, donations in John's memory may
be made payable directly to Help for Heroes
www.helpforheroes.org.uk.
All enquiries to F A Holland Funeralcare,
8 Terminus Road,
Littlehampton, BN17 5BU.
Tel: 01903 713939.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 29, 2020