|
|
|
FINNIGAN John
"Jack" Peacefully on 6th February at Fulford Nursing Home, Littlehampton, aged 89 years.
Jack was much loved and will be very sadly missed
by all his Loving family and everyone who knew him.
His funeral service is to be held at
Worthing Crematorium on Tuesday 3rd March at 2.40pm
Family flowers only please or donations in memory of Jack can be made to The Fleet Air Arm Benevolent Trust and may be sent c/o HD Tribe Ltd,
63 Sea Lane, Rustington, BN16 2RQ
Or via their website www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 13, 2020