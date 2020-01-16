Home

GRIFFITHS John Alan
Passed away in Worthing Hospital
on the 9th January 2020, aged 89.

He will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him.

Funeral service to take place at 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday 29th January 2020, at Worthing Crematorium.

Donations, if desired, can be sent in John's memory to either the Worthing Musical Comedy Society or
Cats Protection, Worthing, via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 16, 2020
