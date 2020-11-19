Home

John Hay

John Hay Notice
HAY Father John Passed away peacefully in Worthing Hospital on the
9th November 2020, aged 77.
He will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him.
Private funeral service to take place on
Friday 27th November 2020, at St. Mary's Church,
Littlehampton. No flowers by request but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Fr. John's memory to
St. Mary's Church (Littlehampton) c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex
BN14 9DE. Tel 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 19, 2020
