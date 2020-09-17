Home

MILL John David Passed away peacefully on 28th August, aged 77,
at St. Barnabas' Hospice after a brave fight.

A beloved husband to Cherry for 55 years,
a devoted father to Trevor, Richard and Alison
and a loving grandfather to four boys.

A wonderful, kind-hearted man who brightened the lives of those he knew.
He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.

A private family funeral will be held.
Donations, if desired, can be made to
St. Barnabas Hospice,
c/o HD Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing BN14 8HU
or via www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 17, 2020
