Prattley John Beloved husband of Margaret and
loving father to Clare, Tara and Margaret.
He has sadly passed away.

He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Funeral service to take place at 11.00.a.m on Wednesday 27th May at The Chapel, H. D. Tribe Ltd,
101 Eastern Avenue Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE.

Family flowers only, if desired donations for
St. Barnabas House may be sent c/o

H.D.Tribe Ltd West Street,
Sompting. BN15 0DE. Tel 753232 or
donations can be made online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on May 21, 2020
