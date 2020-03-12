|
|
|
Rudland John
'Jack'
1936 - 2020 It is with great sadness that I announce the
passing of my dear husband who died on
Monday 24th February 2020
at St Barnabas Hospice.
He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
Jack chose to donate his body to
Kings College London to further educate
and help people in the future.
Please join us in celebrating his life on
Friday 20th March 2020 2.00 pm onwards
in The Crabtree Inn, 140 Crabtree Lane,
Lancing BN15 9NQ.
