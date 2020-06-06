|
SAWYER John David Passed away peacefully in Worthing Hospital
on the 13th May 2020, aged 77,
following a very short & sudden illness.
He will be very sadly missed, but very fondly remembered by all his family and friends.
A private family funeral service will take place
on Friday 5th June 2020.
A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date.
Donations in John's memory can be sent to
Lymphoma Action c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd,
130 Broadwater Road, Worthing BN14 8HU,
Tel: 01903 234516 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on June 6, 2020