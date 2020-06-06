Home

H D Tribe Ltd
130 Broadwater Road
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 8HU
01903 234516
John Sawyer

John Sawyer Notice
SAWYER John David Passed away peacefully in Worthing Hospital
on the 13th May 2020, aged 77,
following a very short & sudden illness.
He will be very sadly missed, but very fondly remembered by all his family and friends.
A private family funeral service will take place
on Friday 5th June 2020.
A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date.
Donations in John's memory can be sent to
Lymphoma Action c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd,
130 Broadwater Road, Worthing BN14 8HU,
Tel: 01903 234516 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on June 6, 2020
