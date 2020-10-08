Home

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
John Searle Notice
SEARLE John David
Passed away peacefully at
The New Grange Care Home
on the 1st October 2020, aged 82.

A much loved husband to Jenny, father to Andrew, Tim and Richard and uncle to his nieces and nephews.

He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.


Due to the current restrictions the
funeral service will be for immediate
family and close friends only.

Donations, if desired, can be sent in
John's memory to Care for Veterans via https://johndavidsearle.muchloved.com/ or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 8, 2020
