SIMMONDS John Michael Passed away at Caer Gwent Nursing Home
on the 25th December 2019, aged 92.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends
Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday 15th January 2020,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent
in John's memory to either
Alzheimer's Research UK or
High Salvington Mill Trust Ltd via
https://john-michael-simmonds.muchloved.com/
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 9, 2020