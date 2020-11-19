|
TREAGUS John Walter Passed away peacefully at Worthing Hospital on the
9th November 2020, aged 88.
A much loved husband to Pauline,
father to Russell, grandfather to Caroline and Karl, father-in-law to Fleur and brother to David and Robert.
Funeral service to take place at 3:00 p.m.
on Monday 30th November 2020,
at Worthing Crematorium. Due to current restrictions, attendance will be limited. Family flowers only
please but donations, if desired, can be sent to
Chestnut Tree House via
https://johnwaltertreagus.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 19, 2020