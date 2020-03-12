|
|
|
WICKSON John Passed away in Worthing Hospital
on the 4th March 2020, aged 83.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 1:40 p.m.
on Tuesday 31st March 2020,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired,
can be sent in John's memory to St. Barnabas House via
https://patrickwickson.muchloved.com/
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 12, 2020