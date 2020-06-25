Home

Gorf Jon On 13th June 2020,
peacefully at his home with his family
around him, aged 52 years.
Dearly loved husband to Sharon
and a much loved dad to Jake,
Daniella and Stephanie, he will be very sadly
missed by all his family and many friends.
There will be a family funeral service
to celebrate Jon's life on
Tuesday 30th June 2020, 2.30pm
in The H. D. Tribe Chapel,
101 Eastern Ave,
Shoreham-by Sea BN43 6PE.

Flowers or donations may be made to
Turning Tides or St Barnabas House
c/o H. D.Tribe Ltd.
130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing. BN14 8HU.
Tel. 01903 234516
or online at
www.hdtribe.co.uk.
Published in Worthing Herald on June 25, 2020
