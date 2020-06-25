|
|
|
PETERS Joseph Edmond (Joe) Passed away at
Camelot Nursing Home on the
17th June 2020, aged 77.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
2:00 p.m. on Monday 6th July 2020,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Due to current restrictions (on 22nd June)
attendance will be by invitation only.
Should regulations change after this date,
the family will notify you.
Joe was a colourful character,
so please dress accordingly.
Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in
Joe's memory to either the
Royal National Lifeboat Institution or St. Barnabas House via https://josephpeters.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on June 25, 2020