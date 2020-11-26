|
|
|
Cooper "Joy" Passed away peacefully on
November 10th 2020,
aged 92 years.
Much loved and sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Private family Funeral service
to take place on
Tuesday 8 th December 2020
at The Chapel, H. D. Tribe Ltd,
130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing. BN14 8HU.
No flowers please, donations if desired
for the Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o
H.D.Tribe Ltd.
Tel 01903 753232
or donations can be made online at
www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 26, 2020