Arnold Joyce Olive
(nee Goble) Passed away peacefully in Worthing Hospital
on 3rd February 2020, aged 89.
Mother of Frank, grandmother to Brian, Adrian and Richard, great grandmother to Paige, Lewis and Sophie.
Funeral service to take place at 10.20am
on Wednesday 26th February 2020 at
Worthing Crematorium, Kingswood Chapel.
Flowers welcome or donations to
St Barnabas House (Hospice) Worthing.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
34 South Street Lancing BN15 8AG
Tel 01903 851018.
