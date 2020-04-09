|
|
|
Browne Joyce Edna Died on March 26th, aged 90 years.
Formerly a Nurse, Midwife and Health Visitor.
Much loved Sister to Norma and Aunt to Lloyd.
She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at 11.00.a.m
on Tuesday April 14th at The Chapel, H. D. Tribe Ltd,
101 Eastern Avenue Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE
No flowers, if desired, donations for the
Cats Protection, Worthing may be sent c/o
H.D.Tribe Ltd. Tel 753232 or
donations can be made online
at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 9, 2020