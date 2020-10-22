Home

Joyce Deadman Notice
Deadman Joyce Passed away peacefully on
18th October 2020 at
Dean House Nursing Home aged 94 years.

Dearly loved mother to David and Lynne.
Mother in law to Sue and Martin,
treasured grandmother, great grandmother
and great great grandmother.

Funeral service to take place at
Worthing Crematorium. Family flowers only.
Donations, if so desired, will be gratefully received
for the British Heart Foundation and may be sent
direct to the charity.

Enquiries to C/O FA Holland Funeralcare,
8 Terminus Road, Littlehampton
BN17 5BU Tel: 01903 713939
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 22, 2020
