|
|
|
Stidder Joyce Dorothy Died peacefully at Ashdown Nursing Home
on Friday 15th May 2020.
A loving Mother, Grandmother and great Grandmother, loved and missed by all who knew her.
Joyce's service will take place at
Worthing Crematorium, Muntham Chapel
on Tuesday 26th February,
sadly we cannot invite our friends to the service,
should you wish to donate in Memory of Joyce
we are supporting Chestnut Tree House or WADARS,
please send direct to the charity.
We as a family would like to say a very special
Thank You to all of the Staff at Ashdown Nursing Home for their amazing care and support over the past year.
Should you have any queries
please contact Co-op Funeralcare,
22 Goring Road, Worthing,
BN12 4AJ Tel: 01903 503536.
Published in Worthing Herald on May 21, 2020