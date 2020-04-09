Home

Joyce Weller

Joyce Weller Notice
WELLER Joyce
'Joy' Passed away peacefully at
Valerie Manor Care Home
on 31st March, aged 96 years.

Much loved and will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends

Private cremation at
Worthing Crematorium.

A celebration of life / thanksgiving service
to take place at a later date.

Family flowers only please, but if desired,
donations may be made in Joy's
memory to 4Sight Vision Support c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue,
Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169, www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 9, 2020
