HOLT/MILLS
Julie
Julie left peacefully to fly with
the angels on 8th June 2020
at St Barnabas House,
aged 62 years.
Much loved by 'her boys',
Rod, Gareth and Joe.
She will be sadly missed by all of her wonderful family and friends.
A private ceremony will take place at 12:00 noon on Thursday 16th July 2020, at Worthing Crematorium.
Donations, if desired, can be sent to either Macmillan Cancer Support or
St. Barnabas House via https://julieholt.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on June 18, 2020