MITTEN
Julie Ann
(nee Lacey)
Sadly passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 5th 2020,
in St Barnabas House aged 59 years.
A much loved wife of Graham, mother of Gregory, sister of Sharon, Christopher, Alison, Nigel and Stephen, auntie of many, daughter of the late Peter Lacey and Margaret Ann Lacey and sister in law to Alfredo, Lisa, Philip and Lynne.
Funeral service will take place at 11.00am on Friday February 28th at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St Barnabas House or WaterAid may be sent c/o H.D. Tribe Ltd,
130 Broadwater Road, Worthing, BN14 8HU. Tel: 01903 234516. or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 13, 2020