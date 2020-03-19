|
|
|
Greenfield June
(known as Val) Aged 84 years,
sadly passed away on Friday 6th March at
Worthing Hospital after battling with various ailments and the recent death of her beloved Husband Les.
She will be greatly missed by her Children,
Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
Her service will be held at
Worthing Crematorium, Muntham Chapel,
on Friday 3rd April at 2:00pm.
Flowers are welcome,
we kindly request no black clothing, thank you.
Should you have any queries please contact
Co-op Funeralcare, 22 Goring Road,
Worthing, BN12 4AJ
Tel: 01903 503536.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 19, 2020