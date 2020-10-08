|
Markworth June Rose Peacefully in Worthing Hospital on 30th September 2020 aged 91 years.
A much loved mother and grandmother, she will be very sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A family funeral service will take place at Worthing Crematorium on Friday 23rd October at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations if wished to St Barnabas House c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd. 130 Broadwater Road, Worthing. BN14 8HU. Tel. 01903 234516 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 8, 2020