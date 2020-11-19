Home

POWERED BY

Services
H D Tribe Ltd
130 Broadwater Road
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 8HU
01903 234516
Resources
More Obituaries for June Steer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Steer

Notice Condolences

June Steer Notice
STEER June Rosemary Elizabeth Died peacefully at Pentlands Nursing Home on
Thursday 12th November 2020, aged 87.

Widow of Tony, Mother of Sarah, Becky and Abigail. Grandma to Kelly, Martyn,
Lucy and Emily, GG to Thea.
She will be missed by us all.

A private family funeral service will be held
at the H. D. Tribe Chapel, Broadwater.

Family flowers only please, but donations
if desired to Chestnut Tree House c/o
H.D. Tribe Ltd. 130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing, BN14 8HU, Tel: 01903 234516
or online via www.hdtribe.co.uk.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -