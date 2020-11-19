|
|
|
STEER June Rosemary Elizabeth Died peacefully at Pentlands Nursing Home on
Thursday 12th November 2020, aged 87.
Widow of Tony, Mother of Sarah, Becky and Abigail. Grandma to Kelly, Martyn,
Lucy and Emily, GG to Thea.
She will be missed by us all.
A private family funeral service will be held
at the H. D. Tribe Chapel, Broadwater.
Family flowers only please, but donations
if desired to Chestnut Tree House c/o
H.D. Tribe Ltd. 130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing, BN14 8HU, Tel: 01903 234516
or online via www.hdtribe.co.uk.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 19, 2020