HENDERSON Katherine Sadly died on 11th July 2020.
A much loved Sister and Auntie
who will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service at Worthing Crematorium on
Monday 21st September at 1:00 p.m.
Due to current restrictions, attendance will be limited.
Donations, if desired, can be sent
in Katherine's memory to WADARS via https://katherinehenderson.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 17, 2020