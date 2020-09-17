Home

Katherine Henderson Notice
HENDERSON Katherine Sadly died on 11th July 2020.

A much loved Sister and Auntie
who will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Funeral service at Worthing Crematorium on
Monday 21st September at 1:00 p.m.
Due to current restrictions, attendance will be limited.

Donations, if desired, can be sent
in Katherine's memory to WADARS via https://katherinehenderson.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 17, 2020
