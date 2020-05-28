|
|
|
Card Kathleen Mary
(nee Grant) Sadly passed away on
Wednesday May 6th 2020, aged 89 years.
Reunited with her late husband Gerald.
Devoted mother to Susan, David and Margaret,
loving grandmother and great grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A private family funeral service will take
place on Thursday June 4th 2020.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to
Alzheimer's Research UK c/o
H.D. Tribe, Broadwater, BN14 8HU,
Tel No. 01903 234516 or online via www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on May 28, 2020